A normal chromosome and its homolog carrying a paracentric inversion are shown here. The dot (·) represents the centromere.
Normal ABC • DEFGHIJK
Inversion abc • djihgfe
Diagram the alignment of chromosomes during prophase I.
From the following list, identify the types of chromosome changes you expect to show phenotypic consequences.
Paracentric inversion
Which of the following represents the chromosomal segregation into gametes after a reciprocal translocation caused by adjacent-1 segregation? N=Normal chromosome T = Tanslocated chromosome
Which of the following ways reciprocal translocated chromosomes are sorted produces viable gametes?