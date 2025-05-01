Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Genetics42m
- 2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance3h 37m
- 3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance2h 41m
- 4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage2h 28m
- 5. Genetics of Bacteria and Viruses1h 21m
- 6. Chromosomal Variation1h 48m
- 7. DNA and Chromosome Structure56m
- 8. DNA Replication1h 10m
- 9. Mitosis and Meiosis1h 34m
- 10. Transcription1h 0m
- 11. Translation58m
- 12. Gene Regulation in Prokaryotes1h 19m
- 13. Gene Regulation in Eukaryotes44m
- 14. Genetic Control of Development44m
- 15. Genomes and Genomics1h 50m
- 16. Transposable Elements47m
- 17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination1h 6m
- 18. Molecular Genetic Tools19m
- 19. Cancer Genetics29m
- 20. Quantitative Genetics1h 26m
- 21. Population Genetics50m
- 22. Evolutionary Genetics29m
6. Chromosomal Variation
Chromosomal Rearrangements: Translocations
Multiple Choice
Which of the following represents the chromosomal segregation into gametes after a reciprocal translocation caused by adjacent-1 segregation? N=Normal chromosome T = Translocated chromosome
A
(N2 T1) and (N1 T2)
B
(N1 T1) and (N2 T2)
C
(T1 T2) and (N1 N2)
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of reciprocal translocation: This is a chromosomal abnormality caused by the exchange of segments between two non-homologous chromosomes. It can lead to different segregation patterns during meiosis.
Learn about adjacent-1 segregation: In this type of segregation, non-homologous centromeres go to the same pole during meiosis, resulting in gametes that have one normal and one translocated chromosome from each pair.
Identify the chromosomes involved: In the problem, N1 and N2 represent normal chromosomes, while T1 and T2 represent translocated chromosomes.
Apply the adjacent-1 segregation pattern: This pattern results in gametes that contain one normal chromosome and one translocated chromosome from each pair, leading to combinations like (N2 T1) and (N1 T2).
Compare the options: Evaluate the given options to determine which one matches the expected outcome of adjacent-1 segregation, which is (N2 T1) and (N1 T2).
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