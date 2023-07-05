Skip to main content
Genetics4. Genetic Mapping and LinkageChi Square and Linkage
Three dominant traits of corn seedlings, tunicate seed (T-), glossy appearance (G-), and liguled stem (L-), are studied along with their recessive counterparts, nontunicate (tt), nonglossy (gg), and liguleless (ll). A trihybrid plant with the three dominant traits is crossed to a nontunicate, nonglossy, liguleless plant. Kernels on ears of progeny plants are scored for the traits, with the following results: Phenotype Number Tunicate, glossy, liguled 102 Tunicate, glossy, liguleless 106 Tunicate, nonglossy, liguled     18 Tunicate, nonglossy, liguleless   20 Nontunicate, glossy, liguled     22 Nontunicate, glossy, liguleless   23 Nontunicate, nonglossy, liguled   99 Nontunicate, nonglossy, liguleless 110 500 Could all three genes be carried on the same chromosome? Discuss why or why not.

