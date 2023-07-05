Three dominant traits of corn seedlings, tunicate seed (T-), glossy appearance (G-), and liguled stem (L-), are studied along with their recessive counterparts, nontunicate (tt), nonglossy (gg), and liguleless (ll). A trihybrid plant with the three dominant traits is crossed to a nontunicate, nonglossy, liguleless plant. Kernels on ears of progeny plants are scored for the traits, with the following results:



Phenotype Number

Tunicate, glossy, liguled 102

Tunicate, glossy, liguleless 106

Tunicate, nonglossy, liguled 18

Tunicate, nonglossy, liguleless 20

Nontunicate, glossy, liguled 22

Nontunicate, glossy, liguleless 23

Nontunicate, nonglossy, liguled 99

Nontunicate, nonglossy, liguleless 110

500



Using the gene symbols given above, write the genotypes of F₁ and F₂ plants.