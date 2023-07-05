Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Genetics4. Genetic Mapping and LinkageChi Square and Linkage
5:14 minutes
Problem 15d
Textbook Question

Three dominant traits of corn seedlings, tunicate seed (T-), glossy appearance (G-), and liguled stem (L-), are studied along with their recessive counterparts, nontunicate (tt), nonglossy (gg), and liguleless (ll). A trihybrid plant with the three dominant traits is crossed to a nontunicate, nonglossy, liguleless plant. Kernels on ears of progeny plants are scored for the traits, with the following results:

Phenotype                                     Number
Tunicate, glossy, liguled                   102
Tunicate, glossy, liguleless               106
Tunicate, nonglossy, liguled               18
Tunicate, nonglossy, liguleless           20
Nontunicate, glossy, liguled                22
Nontunicate, glossy, liguleless            23
Nontunicate, nonglossy, liguled           99
Nontunicate, nonglossy, liguleless     110
                                                           500

Is there evidence of independent assortment among any of these gene pairs? If so, identify the evidence.

Verified Solution
clock
5m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
3
Was this helpful?
7:33m

Watch next

Master Chi Square and Linkage with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia Goodner

Start learning
07:33
Chi Square and Linkage
Kylia Goodner
218
4
7
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.