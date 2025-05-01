Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
In the context of basic genetics and biochemistry, what do DNA, proteins, and fats (lipids) have in common?
A
They are all made only of carbon, hydrogen, and oxygen and never contain nitrogen or phosphorus.
B
They are all biological macromolecules composed primarily of carbon, hydrogen, oxygen, and other elements.
C
They all store genetic information in a sequence of nitrogenous bases (A, T, C, G).
D
They are all polymers made of repeating amino acid monomers linked by peptide bonds.
0 Comments
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the key components of DNA, proteins, and fats (lipids) by considering their elemental composition and biological roles.
Recall that DNA is a nucleic acid composed of carbon, hydrogen, oxygen, nitrogen, and phosphorus, and it stores genetic information through sequences of nitrogenous bases.
Understand that proteins are polymers made of amino acid monomers, which contain carbon, hydrogen, oxygen, and nitrogen, and are linked by peptide bonds.
Recognize that fats (lipids) are primarily composed of carbon, hydrogen, and oxygen, but unlike DNA and proteins, they are not polymers and do not contain nitrogen or phosphorus.
Conclude that what DNA, proteins, and fats have in common is that they are all biological macromolecules composed primarily of carbon, hydrogen, oxygen, and other elements, rather than being limited to only carbon, hydrogen, and oxygen or having identical structures or functions.
Watch next
Master Genetics Basics with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia