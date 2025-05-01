Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
In the fundamentals of genetics, what term refers to different forms of the same gene at a particular locus?
A
Alleles
B
Phenotypes
C
Chromatids
D
Codons
Understand that a gene is a segment of DNA located at a specific position (locus) on a chromosome.
Recognize that genes can have different versions or variants, which are called different forms of the same gene.
Recall the terminology used in genetics: the different forms of a gene at the same locus are called 'alleles'.
Different alleles can result in variations in the trait that the gene controls, which may affect the organism's phenotype.
Distinguish 'alleles' from other terms: 'phenotypes' refer to observable traits, 'chromatids' are duplicated chromosome strands, and 'codons' are triplets of nucleotides in mRNA that code for amino acids.
