Multiple Choice
In the fundamentals of genetics, what are different forms of a gene called?
A
Chromatids
B
Centromeres
C
Alleles
D
Codons
1
Understand that a gene is a segment of DNA that codes for a specific trait or protein.
Recognize that genes can exist in different versions or variants, which can lead to variations in the trait they control.
These different versions of the same gene are called 'alleles'.
Chromatids are duplicated strands of a chromosome, not different forms of a gene.
Centromeres are the regions where sister chromatids are held together, and codons are sequences of three nucleotides in mRNA that specify amino acids, so neither term refers to different forms of a gene.
