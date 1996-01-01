In DNA, the two purines are __________, and the two pyrimidines are __________.
A
adenine and cytosine; guanine and thymine
B
cytosine and thymine; adenine and guanine
C
guanine and thymine; adenine and cytosine
D
adenine and guanine; cytosine and thymine
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall that purines and pyrimidines are two categories of nitrogenous bases found in DNA, distinguished by their chemical structure: purines have a two-ring structure, while pyrimidines have a single-ring structure.
Identify the purines in DNA: adenine (A) and guanine (G) are the two purines because they have the larger, two-ring structure.
Identify the pyrimidines in DNA: cytosine (C) and thymine (T) are the two pyrimidines because they have the smaller, single-ring structure.
Match the pairs accordingly: purines are adenine and guanine; pyrimidines are cytosine and thymine.
Use this knowledge to select the correct answer choice that lists adenine and guanine as purines and cytosine and thymine as pyrimidines.
