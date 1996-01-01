Which of the following could contain the sequence 5'-gaacga-3'?
A
A tRNA molecule lacking any guanine bases
B
A single-stranded region of DNA
C
A double-stranded DNA molecule with only A-T base pairs
D
A protein-coding region composed entirely of uracil
1
Understand the sequence given: 5'-gaacga-3'. This is a nucleotide sequence composed of the bases guanine (g), adenine (a), and cytosine (c).
Analyze each option to see if it can contain this sequence. Remember that DNA uses bases A, T, G, and C; RNA uses A, U, G, and C; and proteins are made of amino acids, not nucleotides.
For the tRNA molecule lacking any guanine bases, check if the sequence contains guanine (g). Since the sequence has 'g', it cannot be present in a molecule without guanine.
For a double-stranded DNA molecule with only A-T base pairs, consider that guanine (g) and cytosine (c) are not present, so the sequence containing 'g' and 'c' cannot be found here.
For a single-stranded region of DNA, there are no restrictions on base pairing, so the sequence 5'-gaacga-3' can exist as is. For a protein-coding region composed entirely of uracil, since uracil (u) replaces thymine in RNA and the sequence contains guanine and cytosine, it cannot be present.
