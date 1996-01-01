Which of the following best explains the structural difference between DNA in chromatin and chromosome form?
A
Chromatin is found only in prokaryotes, while chromosomes are found only in eukaryotes.
B
Chromatin is double-stranded, but chromosomes are single-stranded.
C
Chromatin is less condensed, allowing for gene expression, while chromosomes are highly condensed for cell division.
D
Chromatin contains only RNA, whereas chromosomes contain only DNA.
Step 1: Understand the definitions of chromatin and chromosomes. Chromatin is the complex of DNA and proteins found in the nucleus during interphase, while chromosomes are the highly condensed form of chromatin visible during cell division.
Step 2: Recognize that chromatin is less condensed, which allows the DNA to be accessible for processes like transcription and gene expression.
Step 3: Know that chromosomes represent the tightly packed form of chromatin, which helps in the efficient segregation of DNA during mitosis or meiosis.
Step 4: Eliminate incorrect options by recalling that both chromatin and chromosomes contain DNA (not RNA), and that both are found in eukaryotes (chromatin is not exclusive to prokaryotes). Also, DNA is double-stranded in both forms.
Step 5: Conclude that the key structural difference is the degree of condensation: chromatin is less condensed to allow gene expression, whereas chromosomes are highly condensed to facilitate cell division.
