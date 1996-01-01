Multiple Choice
Which region of a chromosome is responsible for tightly associating the two sister chromatids?
18
views
Two experimental varieties of strawberry are produced by crossing a hexaploid line that contains 48 chromosomes and a tetraploid line that contains 32 chromosomes. Experimental variety 1 contains 40 chromosomes, and experimental variety 2 contains 56 chromosomes.
How many chromosomes from the hexaploid line are contributed to experimental variety 1? To experimental variety 2?
Which of the following chromosomal mutations increases the amount of genetic material from all chromosomes?
True or False:Autopolyploids contain multiple chromosomal sets from two closely related species