In Drosophila, seven partial deletions (1 to 7) shown as gaps in the following diagram have been mapped on a chromosome. This region of the chromosome contains genes that express seven recessive mutant phenotypes, identified in the following table as a through g. A researcher wants to determine the location and order of genes on the chromosome, so he sets up a series of crosses in which flies homozygous for a mutant allele are crossed with flies homozygous for a partial deletion. The progeny are scored to determine whether they have the mutant phenotype ('m' in the table) or the wild-type phenotype ('+' in the table). Use the partial deletion map and the table of progeny phenotypes to determine the order of genes on the chromosome. [Two diagrams appear here - see next page] <>