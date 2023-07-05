Skip to main content
Genetics8. DNA ReplicationOverview of DNA Replication
Problem 25b
The genome of D. melanogaster consists of approximately 1.7x10⁸ base pairs. DNA synthesis occurs at a rate of 30 base pairs per second. In the early embryo, the entire genome is replicated in five minutes. How many bidirectional origins of synthesis are required to accomplish this feat?

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
