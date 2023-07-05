The genome of D. melanogaster consists of approximately 1.7x10⁸ base pairs. DNA synthesis occurs at a rate of 30 base pairs per second. In the early embryo, the entire genome is replicated in five minutes. How many bidirectional origins of synthesis are required to accomplish this feat?
Verified Solution
1m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
40
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Directionality with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia Goodner