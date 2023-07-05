A primitive eukaryote was discovered that displayed a unique nucleic acid as its genetic material. Analysis provided the following information:
Base-composition analysis reveals four bases in the following proportions:
Adenine = 8%
Guanine = 37%
Xanthine = 37%
Hypoxanthine = 18%
