DNA strands can be clipped crosswise at selected positions by using enzymes called:
A
helicases
B
polymerases
C
restriction endonucleases
D
ligases
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the function of each enzyme listed: helicases unwind the DNA double helix, polymerases synthesize new DNA strands, ligases join DNA fragments together, and restriction endonucleases cut DNA strands at specific sequences.
Recall that the question asks for enzymes that clip DNA strands crosswise at selected positions, which means making cuts at specific sites within the DNA.
Identify that restriction endonucleases are known for recognizing specific DNA sequences and cutting the DNA at or near these sites, effectively clipping the strands crosswise.
Note that helicases and polymerases do not cut DNA strands; helicases separate strands, and polymerases build new strands, while ligases join DNA fragments but do not cut them.
Conclude that the enzyme responsible for clipping DNA strands crosswise at selected positions is the restriction endonuclease.
