Which of the following best describes research findings on the genetics of obesity?
A
Genetic factors play no role in the development of obesity; it is entirely determined by lifestyle.
B
Obesity is caused by a single gene mutation in all affected individuals.
C
Obesity is influenced by multiple genes, each contributing a small effect, as well as environmental factors.
D
Obesity is inherited only through mitochondrial DNA.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand that obesity is a complex trait influenced by both genetic and environmental factors, rather than being caused by a single gene or solely by lifestyle.
Step 2: Recognize that multiple genes, often called polygenic factors, each contribute a small effect to the overall risk of developing obesity. This means no single gene mutation is responsible for obesity in all individuals.
Step 3: Consider the role of environmental factors such as diet, physical activity, and lifestyle, which interact with genetic predispositions to influence obesity risk.
Step 4: Note that mitochondrial DNA inheritance is maternal and typically affects traits related to energy metabolism, but obesity is not inherited exclusively through mitochondrial DNA.
Step 5: Conclude that the best description of the genetics of obesity is that it is influenced by multiple genes with small effects combined with environmental factors, reflecting a multifactorial inheritance pattern.
Watch next
Master Modern Genetics with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia