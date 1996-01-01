refers exclusively to the natural selection of advantageous traits
B
only occurs spontaneously in nature without human intervention
C
involves the direct manipulation of an organism's DNA using biotechnology
D
is limited to the study of Mendelian inheritance patterns
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the definition of genetic engineering. Genetic engineering involves the direct manipulation of an organism's DNA using biotechnology techniques.
Step 2: Compare the given options with the definition. Natural selection refers to the process by which advantageous traits become more common in a population over time without direct human intervention, so it is not genetic engineering.
Step 3: Recognize that genetic engineering does not occur spontaneously in nature; it requires deliberate human intervention to modify DNA.
Step 4: Note that Mendelian inheritance patterns describe how traits are passed from parents to offspring according to Gregor Mendel's laws, which is a study area but not the definition of genetic engineering.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct description of genetic engineering is the one that states it involves the direct manipulation of an organism's DNA using biotechnology.
Watch next
Master Modern Genetics with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia