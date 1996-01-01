Which scientific discovery most directly spurred rapid advancements in the field of modern genetics?
A
The invention of the microscope
B
The development of the periodic table
C
The discovery of penicillin
D
The discovery of the double-helix structure of DNA by Watson and Crick
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context of modern genetics, which focuses on the molecular basis of heredity and gene function.
Recognize that the invention of the microscope allowed visualization of cells but did not directly reveal the molecular structure of genetic material.
Note that the periodic table is fundamental to chemistry but does not directly impact genetic research.
Acknowledge that the discovery of penicillin is a major medical breakthrough but unrelated to genetic mechanisms.
Identify that the discovery of the double-helix structure of DNA by Watson and Crick provided the molecular framework for understanding how genetic information is stored, replicated, and transmitted, thus directly spurring rapid advancements in modern genetics.
Watch next
Master Modern Genetics with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia