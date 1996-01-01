Which of the following is an example of evolution at the genome level?
A
Formation of a protein from mRNA
B
Gene duplication leading to new gene families
C
Random mating within a population
D
A change in the frequency of a single allele in a population
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand what is meant by 'evolution at the genome level.' This refers to changes that affect the structure, number, or organization of genes within the genome, such as gene duplications, deletions, or large-scale rearrangements.
Evaluate each option in the context of genome-level changes: 'Formation of a protein from mRNA' is a cellular process (translation) and does not change the genome itself.
Consider 'Random mating within a population' which affects allele combinations but does not alter the genome structure or gene content.
Analyze 'A change in the frequency of a single allele in a population' which is an example of evolution at the population level (microevolution) but does not involve changes to the genome structure.
Recognize that 'Gene duplication leading to new gene families' involves copying segments of DNA, increasing gene number, and creating new genetic material, which is a clear example of evolution at the genome level.
