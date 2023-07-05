The human melanocortin 1 receptor gene (MC1R) plays a major role in producing eumelanin, a black-brown pigment that helps determine hair color and skin color. Jonathan Rees and several colleagues (J. L. Rees et al., Am. J. Human Genet. 66(2000): 1351–1361) studied multiple MC1R alleles in African and European populations. Although this research found several MC1R alleles in African populations, MC1R alleles that decrease the production of eumelanin were rare. In contrast, several alleles decreasing eumelanin production were found in European populations. How can these results be explained by natural selection?
