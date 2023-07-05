In Genetic Analysis 14.1 we designed a screen to identify conditional mutants of S. cerevisiae in which the secretory system was defective. Suppose we were successful in identifying 12 mutants.
Based on your knowledge of the genetic tools for studying baker's yeast, how would you clone the genes that are mutated in your respective yeast strains? What is an approach to cloning the human orthologs (see Genetic Analysis 14.2 for definition) of the yeast genes?
