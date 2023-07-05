Skip to main content
Genetics15. Genomes and GenomicsComparative Genomics
You have cloned the mouse ortholog (see Genetic Analysis 14.2 for definition) of the gene associated with human Huntington disease (HD) and wish to examine its expression in mice. Outline the approaches you might take to examine the temporal and spatial expression pattern at the cellular level.

