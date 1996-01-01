Two similar genes that arose from a gene duplication and are found in the same organism are called what?
15. Genomes and Genomics
Comparative Genomics
Synteny describes conservation of what?482views1rank
The genetic difference between two Drosophila species, D. heteroneura and D. silvestris, as measured by nucleotide diversity, is about 1.8 percent. The difference between chimpanzees (Pan troglodytes) and humans (H. sapiens) is about the same, yet the latter species is classified in a different genera. In your opinion, is this valid? Explain why.454views
How do comparisons between genomes of related species help refine gene annotation?438views
You have cloned the mouse ortholog of the gene associated with human Huntington disease (HD) and wish to examine its expression in mice. Outline the approaches you might take to examine the temporal and spatial expression pattern at the cellular level.372views
Annotation involves identifying genes and gene-regulatory sequences in a genome. List and describe characteristics of a genome that are hallmarks for identifying genes in an unknown sequence. What characteristics would you look for in a bacterial genome? A eukaryotic genome?802views
We all carry about 20,000 genes in our genome. So far, patents have been issued for more than 6000 of these genes. Do you think that companies or individuals should be able to patent human genes? Why or why not?907views
In humans, Duchenne muscular dystrophy is caused by a mutation in the dystrophin gene, which resides on the X chromosome. How would you create a mouse model of this genetic disease?767views
Consider the phylogenetic trees below pertaining to three related species (A, B, and C) that share a common ancestor (last common ancestor, or LCA). The lineage leading to species A diverges before the divergence of species B and C.
For gene Z, gene duplications have occurred in all species. Define orthology and paralogy relationships for the different Z genes.346views
Consider the phylogenetic trees below pertaining to three related species (A, B, and C) that share a common ancestor (last common ancestor, or LCA). The lineage leading to species A diverges before the divergence of species B and C.
For gene Y, a gene duplication occurred in the lineage leading to A after it diverged from that, leading to B and C. Are genes AY1 and AY2 orthologous or paralogous? Are genes AY1 and BY orthologous or paralogous? Are genes BY and CY orthologous or paralogous?404views
Consider the phylogenetic trees below pertaining to three related species (A, B, and C) that share a common ancestor (last common ancestor, or LCA). The lineage leading to species A diverges before the divergence of species B and C.
For gene X, no gene duplications have occurred in any lineage, and each gene X is derived from the ancestral gene X via speciation events. Are genes AX, BX, and CX orthologous, paralogous, or homologous?348views
You have isolated a gene that is important for the production of milk and wish to study its regulation. You examine the genomes of human, mouse, dog, chicken, pufferfish, and yeast and note that all genomes except yeast have an orthologous gene.
What does the existence of orthologous genes in chicken and pufferfish tell you about the function of this gene?411views
You have isolated a gene that is important for the production of milk and wish to study its regulation. You examine the genomes of human, mouse, dog, chicken, pufferfish, and yeast and note that all genomes except yeast have an orthologous gene.
How would you identify the regulatory elements important for the expression of your isolated gene in mammary glands?514views
When the human genome is examined, the chromosomes appear to have undergone only minimal rearrangement in the 100 million years since the last common ancestor of eutherian mammals. However, when individual humans are examined or when the human genome is compared with that of chimpanzees, a large number of small indels and SNPs can be detected. How are these observations reconciled?420views
Symbiodinium minutum is a dinoflagellate with a genome size that encodes more than 40,000 protein-coding genes. In contrast, the genome of Plasmodium falciparum has only a little more than 5000 protein-coding genes. Both Symbiodinium and Plasmodium are members of the Alveolate lineage of eukaryotes. What might be the cause of such a wide variation in their genome sizes?485views