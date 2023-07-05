Skip to main content
Genetics15. Genomes and GenomicsComparative Genomics
In humans, Duchenne muscular dystrophy is caused by a mutation in the dystrophin gene, which resides on the X chromosome. How would you create a mouse model of this genetic disease?

