Genetics21. Population GeneticsHardy Weinberg
Problem 32a
Textbook Question

The frequency of an autosomal recessive condition is 0.001 (1 in 1000) in a population. Assuming individuals mate at random, what is the chance that two heterozygous individuals will mate?

Hardy Weinberg
Kylia Goodner
