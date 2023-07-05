Skip to main content
Genetics21. Population GeneticsHardy Weinberg
Problem 31c
Albinism, an autosomal recessive trait characterized by an absence of skin pigmentation, is found in 1 in 4000 people in populations at equilibrium. Brachydactyly, an autosomal dominant trait producing shortened fingers and toes, is found in 1 in 6000 people in populations at equilibrium. For each of these traits, calculate the frequency of the dominant allele at the locus

Hardy Weinberg
Kylia Goodner
