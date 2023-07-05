Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Genetics4. Genetic Mapping and LinkageCrossing Over and Recombinants
1:29 minutes
Problem 33
Textbook Question

The gene controlling the Xg blood group alleles (Xg⁺ and Xg⁻) and the gene controlling a newly described form of inherited recessive muscle weakness called episodic muscle weakness (EMWX) (Ryan et al., 1999) are closely linked on the X chromosome in humans at position Xp22.3 (the tip of the short arm). A male with EMWX who is Xg⁻ marries a woman who is Xg⁺ and they have eight daughters and one son, all of whom are normal for muscle function, the male being Xg⁺ and all the daughters being heterozygous at both the EMWX and Xg loci. Following is a table that lists three of the daughters with the phenotypes of their husbands and children. For each of the offspring, indicate whether or not a crossover was required to produce the phenotypes that are given.

Verified Solution
clock
1m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
27
Was this helpful?
7:52m

Watch next

Master Gamete Genotypes with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia Goodner

Start learning
07:52
Gamete Genotypes
Kylia Goodner
342
3
1
05:20
Discovery of Crossing Over
Kylia Goodner
236
2
7
11:42
Morgan's Studies of Crossing Over
Kylia Goodner
208
3
6
07:38
Crossing Over Terminology
Kylia Goodner
185
1
4
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.