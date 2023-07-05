Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Genetics4. Genetic Mapping and LinkageCrossing Over and Recombinants
1:59 minutes
Problem 36
Textbook Question

Divide a clean sheet of paper into four quadrants and draw one pair of homologous chromosomes in each quadrant. Draw the chromosomes with two sister chromatids each. The four sets of homologous pairs are identical. Label one chromosome of each pair with alleles A₁ and A₂  and the other member of each pair with the alleles A₁ and A₂. You are to illustrate a single crossover between the homologs in each quadrant and list the parental and recombinant chromosomes, but you are to illustrate four different ways the crossover can occur by involving different chromatids in each illustration.

Verified Solution
clock
1m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
3
Was this helpful?
7:52m

Watch next

Master Gamete Genotypes with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia Goodner

Start learning
07:52
Gamete Genotypes
Kylia Goodner
342
3
1
05:20
Discovery of Crossing Over
Kylia Goodner
236
2
7
11:42
Morgan's Studies of Crossing Over
Kylia Goodner
208
3
6
07:38
Crossing Over Terminology
Kylia Goodner
185
1
4
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.