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Multiple Choice
Which of the following statements about cancer is false?
A
Cancer stem cells exist to continue growing the tumor for some cancer types
B
Cancers are clona
C
Cancer is triggered only through external mutagens
D
Cancer can be caused by epigenetic changes
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the nature of cancer: Cancer is a complex disease characterized by uncontrolled cell growth. It can be influenced by various factors, including genetic mutations, environmental factors, and epigenetic changes.
Explore the concept of cancer stem cells: Cancer stem cells are a subset of cells within a tumor that possess the ability to self-renew and drive tumor growth. They are present in some types of cancer and contribute to the persistence and recurrence of the disease.
Examine the clonal nature of cancer: Cancer is often clonal, meaning it originates from a single cell that undergoes mutations and proliferates to form a tumor. This clonal expansion is a key feature of cancer development.
Consider the role of external mutagens: While external mutagens such as radiation and chemicals can trigger cancer by causing DNA damage, cancer can also arise from internal factors like genetic predispositions and spontaneous mutations.
Evaluate the impact of epigenetic changes: Epigenetic changes, which involve modifications in gene expression without altering the DNA sequence, can also contribute to cancer development. These changes can affect the regulation of genes involved in cell growth and division.
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