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Multiple Choice
Which of the following are enzymes are responsible for controlling the cell cycle?
A
G1 cylases
B
Cyclin-dependent kinases
C
Bypass polymerases
D
Ligases
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the role of enzymes in the cell cycle: Enzymes are crucial for regulating the progression of the cell cycle, ensuring that cells divide correctly and at the appropriate time.
Identify the key enzymes involved: Cyclin-dependent kinases (CDKs) are the primary enzymes responsible for controlling the cell cycle. They work by phosphorylating specific target proteins, which leads to the progression of the cell cycle through its various phases.
Learn about cyclins: Cyclins are proteins that bind to CDKs, activating them. The concentration of cyclins varies throughout the cell cycle, which helps regulate the activity of CDKs.
Differentiate between the options: G1 cyclases, bypass polymerases, and ligases are not directly responsible for controlling the cell cycle. G1 cyclases are not a recognized term in cell cycle regulation, bypass polymerases are involved in DNA replication and repair, and ligases are enzymes that join DNA strands together.
Conclude with the correct answer: Cyclin-dependent kinases are the enzymes responsible for controlling the cell cycle, as they are activated by cyclins and regulate the progression through different phases of the cell cycle.
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