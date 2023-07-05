Skip to main content
Genetics11. TranslationTranslation
Problem 1d
In this chapter, we focused on the translation of mRNA into proteins as well as on protein structure and function. Along the way, we found many opportunities to consider the methods and reasoning by which much of this information was acquired. From the explanations in the chapter, what answers would you propose to the following fundamental questions: How do we know, based on studies of Neurospora nutritional mutations, that one gene specifies one enzyme?

