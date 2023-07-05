Skip to main content
Genetics4. Genetic Mapping and LinkageCrossing Over and Recombinants
Problem 13b
Two different female Drosophila were isolated, each heterozygous for the autosomally linked genes b (black body), d (dachs tarsus), and c (curved wings). These genes are in the order d–b–c, with b being closer to d than to c. Shown here is the genotypic arrangement for each female along with the various gametes formed by both: Identify which categories are noncrossovers (NCOs), single crossovers (SCOs), and double crossovers (DCOs) in each case. Then, indicate the relative frequency in which each will be produced.

