You have isolated (1) a streptomycin-resistant mutant (strᴿ) of Chlamydomonas that maps to the chloroplast genome and (2) a hygromycin-resistant mutant (hygᴿ) of Chlamydomonas that maps to the mitochondrial genome. What types of progeny do you expect from the following reciprocal crosses?



mt⁺ strᴿ hygˢ× mt⁻ strˢ hygᴿ

mt⁺ strˢ hygᴿ× mt⁻ strᴿ hygSˢ