Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Genetics3. Extensions to Mendelian InheritanceChi Square Analysis
3:29 minutes
Problem 28b
Textbook Question

To assess Mendel's law of segregation using tomatoes, a true-breeding tall variety (SS) is crossed with a true-breeding short variety (ss). The heterozygous F₁ tall plants (Ss) were crossed to produce two sets of F₂ data, as follows. Set I Set II _ 30 tall 300 tall      5 short      50 short Using the X² test, analyze the results for both datasets. Calculate X² values and estimate the p values in both cases.

Verified Solution
clock
3m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
31
Was this helpful?
2:48m

Watch next

Master Chi Square Analysis with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia Goodner

Start learning
02:48
Chi Square Analysis
Kylia Goodner
225
2
1
18:27
Chi Square Analysis
Kylia Goodner
157
2
1
03:17
Step 1
Kylia Goodner
94
00:57
Step 2
Kylia Goodner
76
1
02:
Step 3
Kylia Goodner
69
4
03:14
Step 4
Kylia Goodner
64
1
1
00:53
Step 5
Kylia Goodner
58
1
03:32
Step 6
Kylia Goodner
66
1
1
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.