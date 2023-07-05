Skip to main content
Genetics3. Extensions to Mendelian InheritanceChi Square Analysis
Problem 20a
Experimental Insight 2.1 describes data, collected by a genetics class like yours, on the numbers of kernels of different colors in bicolor corn. To test the hypothesis that the presence of kernels of different colors in each ear is the result of the segregation of two alleles of a single gene, the class counted 12,356 kernels and found that 9304 were yellow and 3052 were white. Use chi-square analysis to evaluate the fit between the segregation hypothesis and the class results.

Chi Square Analysis
Chi Square Analysis
Step 1
Step 2
Step 3
Step 4
Step 5
Step 6
