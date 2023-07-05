Skip to main content
Genetics3. Extensions to Mendelian InheritanceChi Square Analysis
Problem 20b
The basis for rejecting any null hypothesis is arbitrary. The researcher can set more or less stringent standards by deciding to raise or lower the p value used to reject or not reject the hypothesis. In the case of the chi-square analysis of genetic crosses, would the use of a standard of p = 0.10 be more or less stringent about not rejecting the null hypothesis? Explain.

