Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Genetics3. Extensions to Mendelian InheritanceChi Square Analysis
6:44 minutes
Problem 14
Textbook Question

An experienced goldfish breeder receives two unusual male goldfish. One is black rather than gold, and the other has a single tail fin rather than a split tail fin. The breeder crosses the black male to a female that is gold. All the F₁ are gold. She also crosses the single-finned male to a female with a split tail fin. All the F₁ have a split tail fin. She then crosses the black male to F₁ gold females and, separately, crosses the single-finned male to F₁ split-finned females. The results of the crosses are shown below.

   Black male x F₁ gold female:
        Gold                 32
        Black                34
   Single-finned male x F₁ split-finned female:
        Split fin              41
        Single fin           39

Use chi-square analysis to test your hereditary hypothesis for each trait.

Verified Solution
clock
6m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
3
Was this helpful?
2:48m

Watch next

Master Chi Square Analysis with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia Goodner

Start learning
02:48
Chi Square Analysis
Kylia Goodner
225
2
1
18:27
Chi Square Analysis
Kylia Goodner
157
2
1
03:17
Step 1
Kylia Goodner
94
00:57
Step 2
Kylia Goodner
76
1
02:
Step 3
Kylia Goodner
69
4
03:14
Step 4
Kylia Goodner
64
1
1
00:53
Step 5
Kylia Goodner
58
1
03:32
Step 6
Kylia Goodner
66
1
1
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.