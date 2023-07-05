An experienced goldfish breeder receives two unusual male goldfish. One is black rather than gold, and the other has a single tail fin rather than a split tail fin. The breeder crosses the black male to a female that is gold. All the F₁ are gold. She also crosses the single-finned male to a female with a split tail fin. All the F₁ have a split tail fin. She then crosses the black male to F₁ gold females and, separately, crosses the single-finned male to F₁ split-finned females. The results of the crosses are shown below.



Black male x F₁ gold female:

Gold 32

Black 34

Single-finned male x F₁ split-finned female:

Split fin 41

Single fin 39



Use chi-square analysis to test your hereditary hypothesis for each trait.