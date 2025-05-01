Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Genetics42m
- 2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance3h 37m
- 3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance2h 41m
- 4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage2h 28m
- 5. Genetics of Bacteria and Viruses1h 21m
- 6. Chromosomal Variation1h 48m
- 7. DNA and Chromosome Structure56m
- 8. DNA Replication1h 10m
- 9. Mitosis and Meiosis1h 34m
- 10. Transcription1h 0m
- 11. Translation58m
- 12. Gene Regulation in Prokaryotes1h 19m
- 13. Gene Regulation in Eukaryotes44m
- 14. Genetic Control of Development44m
- 15. Genomes and Genomics1h 50m
- 16. Transposable Elements47m
- 17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination1h 6m
- 18. Molecular Genetic Tools19m
- 19. Cancer Genetics29m
- 20. Quantitative Genetics1h 26m
- 21. Population Genetics50m
- 22. Evolutionary Genetics29m
10. Transcription
Transcription in Eukaryotes
Multiple Choice
Which of the following regulatory mechanisms regulates transcription from a great distance away from the gene?
A
Silencers
B
Specific transcription factors
C
Enhancers
D
Promoters
1 Comment
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the role of enhancers in gene regulation: Enhancers are DNA sequences that can increase the transcription of genes. They are unique because they can function at a significant distance from the gene they regulate, sometimes thousands of base pairs away.
Differentiate enhancers from other regulatory elements: Unlike promoters, which are located immediately upstream of the gene they regulate, enhancers can be located upstream, downstream, or even within the gene they control.
Recognize the mechanism of action: Enhancers work by binding specific transcription factors, which then interact with the promoter region of the gene to increase the rate of transcription. This interaction can occur through the looping of DNA, bringing the enhancer in close proximity to the promoter.
Consider the specificity of enhancers: Enhancers are often specific to certain cell types or developmental stages, allowing for precise regulation of gene expression in response to various signals.
Compare with other regulatory elements: Silencers, in contrast, are sequences that repress transcription, and specific transcription factors can either activate or repress transcription depending on the context. Promoters are essential for the initiation of transcription but do not function at a distance like enhancers.
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