Multiple Choice
How can transgenic organisms be used to identify transcriptional enhancers?
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Which of the following polymerases is responsible for transcribing mRNA in eukaryotes?
Which of the following modifications occurs to the RNA polymerase tail in order to trigger it to elongate the transcript?
Which of the following regulatory mechanisms regulates transcription from a great distance away from the gene?
How do we know that there is an association between disease susceptibility in humans and regulatory DNA sequences?