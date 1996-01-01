10. Transcription
Transcription in Eukaryotes
If the base sequence of the template DNA strand reads gccattac, what is the base sequence of the resulting mRNA?
Which RNA polymerase is responsible for transcribing mRNA from eukaryotic structural genes?
Which of the following best describes the primary function of RNA polymerase in eukaryotic cells?
How can transgenic organisms be used to identify transcriptional enhancers?
Which of the following polymerases is responsible for transcribing mRNA in eukaryotes?
Which of the following general transcription factors is responsible for binding to the TATA-Box
Which of the following modifications occurs to the RNA polymerase tail in order to trigger it to elongate the transcript?
Which of the following regulatory mechanisms regulates transcription from a great distance away from the gene?
How do we know that there is an association between disease susceptibility in humans and regulatory DNA sequences?
How do we know that eukaryotic transcription factors bind to DNA sequences at or near promoter regions?
How do we know that the orientation of promoters relative to the transcription start site is important while enhancers are orientation independent?
How do we know that promoter and enhancer sequences control the initiation of transcription in eukaryotes?
What is the experimental basis for concluding that puffs in polytene chromosomes and loops in lampbrush chromosomes are areas of intense transcription of RNA?
Write a short essay describing how cis-acting regulatory elements, activators, and chromatin modifiers are all coordinately involved in regulating transcription initiation.
The diagram below shows a DNA duplex. The template strand is identified, as is the location of the nucleotide.
If this region is a eukaryotic gene transcribed by RNA polymerase III, where are the promoter consensus sequences located?