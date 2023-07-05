Corn plants from a test plot are measured, and the distribution of heights at 10-cm intervals is recorded in the following table:

Height (cm) Plants (no.)

100 20

110 60

120 90

130 130

140 180

150 120

160 70

170 50

180 40

Calculate

(a) the mean height,

(b) the variance,

(c) the standard deviation, and

(d) the standard error of the mean.

Plot a rough graph of plant height against frequency. Do the values represent a normal distribution? Based on your calculations, how would you assess the variation within this population?