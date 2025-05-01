- 1. Introduction to Genetics42m
- 2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance3h 37m
- 3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance2h 41m
- 4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage2h 28m
- 5. Genetics of Bacteria and Viruses1h 21m
- 6. Chromosomal Variation1h 48m
- 7. DNA and Chromosome Structure56m
- 8. DNA Replication1h 10m
- 9. Mitosis and Meiosis1h 34m
- 10. Transcription1h 0m
- 11. Translation58m
- 12. Gene Regulation in Prokaryotes1h 19m
- 13. Gene Regulation in Eukaryotes44m
- 14. Genetic Control of Development44m
- 15. Genomes and Genomics1h 50m
- 16. Transposable Elements47m
- 17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination1h 6m
- 18. Molecular Genetic Tools19m
- 19. Cancer Genetics29m
- 20. Quantitative Genetics1h 26m
- 21. Population Genetics50m
- 22. Evolutionary Genetics29m
Heritability calculations were calculated for a variety of different traits. Which of the following traits would respond best to selection?
A chicken breeder has a population of chickens where the average number of eggs laid per hen per month is 34. The narrow-sense heritability is 0.75. With this information is it likely that a breeder could select for an increase in eggs per hen laid each month?
The narrow-sense heritability of the number of seeds per flower is 0.9. The mean of the population is 6.0 seeds per flower. A flower breeder crosses one flower with 7 seeds to another plant with 9 seeds. What is the expected number of seeds per flower in the offspring of this cross?
How do we know that monozygotic twins are not identical genotypically as adults?
Define the following:
(a) Polygenic
(b) Additive alleles
(c) Correlation
(d) Monozygotic and dizygotic twins
(e) Heritability
(f) QTL
(g) Continuous variation
Erma and Harvey were a compatible barnyard pair, but a curious sight. Harvey's tail was only 6 cm long, while Erma's was 30 cm. Their F₁ piglet offspring all grew tails that were 18 cm. When inbred, an F₂ generation resulted in many piglets (Erma and Harvey's grandpigs), whose tails ranged in 4-cm intervals from 6 to 30 cm (6, 10, 14, 18, 22, 26, and 30). Most had 18-cm tails, while 1/64 had 6-cm tails and 1/64 had 30-cm tails.
If one of the 18-cm-tail F₁ pigs is mated with one of the 6-cm-tail F₂ pigs, what phenotypic ratio will be predicted if many offspring resulted? Diagram the cross.
Erma and Harvey were a compatible barnyard pair, but a curious sight. Harvey's tail was only 6 cm long, while Erma's was 30 cm. Their F₁ piglet offspring all grew tails that were 18 cm. When inbred, an F₂ generation resulted in many piglets (Erma and Harvey's grandpigs), whose tails ranged in 4-cm intervals from 6 to 30 cm (6, 10, 14, 18, 22, 26, and 30). Most had 18-cm tails, while 1/64 had 6-cm tails and 1/64 had 30-cm tails.
Explain how these tail lengths were inherited by describing the mode of inheritance, indicating how many gene pairs were at work, and designating the genotypes of Harvey, Erma, and their 18-cm-tail offspring.