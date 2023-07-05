Skip to main content
Genetics15. Genomes and GenomicsSequencing the Genome
Problem 25a
Whole-exome sequencing (WES) is helping physicians diagnose a genetic condition that has defied diagnosis by traditional means. The implication here is that exons in the nuclear genome are sequenced in the hopes that, by comparison with the genomes of nonaffected individuals, a diagnosis might be revealed.

If you were ordering WES for a patient, would you also include an analysis of the patient's mitochondrial genome?

