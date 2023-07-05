Whole-exome sequencing (WES) is helping physicians diagnose a genetic condition that has defied diagnosis by traditional means. The implication here is that exons in the nuclear genome are sequenced in the hopes that, by comparison with the genomes of nonaffected individuals, a diagnosis might be revealed.
If you were ordering WES for a patient, would you also include an analysis of the patient's mitochondrial genome?
