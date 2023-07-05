A marine bacterium is isolated and shown to contain an inducible operon whose genetic products metabolize oil when it is encountered in the environment. Investigation demonstrates that the operon is under positive control and that there is a reg gene whose product interacts with an operator region (o) to regulate the structural genes, designated sg.
In an attempt to understand how the operon functions, a constitutive mutant strain and several partial diploid strains were isolated and tested with the results shown in the following table.
Host Chromosome F' Factor Phenotype
Wild type None Inducible
Wild type reg gene from mutant strain Inducible
Wild type Operon from mutant strain Constitutive
Mutant strain reg gene from wild type Constitutive
Draw all possible conclusions about the mutation as well as the nature of regulation of the operon. Is the constitutive mutation in the trans-acting reg element or in the cis-acting o operator element?
