Genetics17. Mutation, Repair, and RecombinationTypes of Mutations
Problem 23a
The fluctuation test performed by Luria and Delbrück is consistent with the random mutation hypothesis. Briefly describe their experiment and identify how the results match the prediction of the random mutation hypothesis. What would have to be different about the experimental results for them to agree with the prediction of the adaptive mutation hypothesis?

