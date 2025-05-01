It has been noted that most transposons in humans and other organisms are located in noncoding regions of the genome—regions such as introns, pseudogenes, and stretches of particular types of repetitive DNA. There are several ways to interpret this observation. Describe two possible interpretations. Which interpretation do you favor? Why?
Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Genetics42m
- 2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance3h 37m
- 3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance2h 41m
- 4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage2h 28m
- 5. Genetics of Bacteria and Viruses1h 21m
- 6. Chromosomal Variation1h 48m
- 7. DNA and Chromosome Structure56m
- 8. DNA Replication1h 10m
- 9. Mitosis and Meiosis1h 34m
- 10. Transcription1h 0m
- 11. Translation58m
- 12. Gene Regulation in Prokaryotes1h 19m
- 13. Gene Regulation in Eukaryotes44m
- 14. Genetic Control of Development44m
- 15. Genomes and Genomics1h 50m
- 16. Transposable Elements47m
- 17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination1h 6m
- 18. Molecular Genetic Tools19m
- 19. Cancer Genetics29m
- 20. Quantitative Genetics1h 26m
- 21. Population Genetics50m
- 22. Evolutionary Genetics29m
16. Transposable Elements
Transposable Elements in Eukaryotes
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is true regarding reverse transcriptase?
A
It is required for transposition of DNA transposons
B
It synthesizes DNA from RNA
C
It is encoded within long-terminal repeats of retrotransposons
D
The provirus uses it to insert into the genome
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the role of reverse transcriptase: Reverse transcriptase is an enzyme that synthesizes complementary DNA (cDNA) from an RNA template. This process is known as reverse transcription.
Identify the context in which reverse transcriptase operates: It is primarily associated with retroviruses and retrotransposons, where it converts their RNA genomes into DNA to integrate into the host genome.
Evaluate the options: Consider each statement in the context of reverse transcriptase's function. The statement 'It synthesizes DNA from RNA' directly describes the primary function of reverse transcriptase.
Clarify misconceptions: Reverse transcriptase is not involved in the transposition of DNA transposons, which typically do not require reverse transcription.
Connect to broader concepts: Recognize that reverse transcriptase is encoded by retrotransposons and is crucial for the integration of viral DNA into the host genome, but it is not encoded within long-terminal repeats themselves.
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