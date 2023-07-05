Skip to main content
Genetics16. Transposable ElementsTransposable Elements in Eukaryotes
Problem 30
It has been noted that most transposons in humans and other organisms are located in noncoding regions of the genome—regions such as introns, pseudogenes, and stretches of particular types of repetitive DNA. There are several ways to interpret this observation. Describe two possible interpretations. Which interpretation do you favor? Why?

