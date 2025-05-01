Multiple Choice
What would be the most likely consequence if a transposon inserts into the coding region of a gene, as indicated by the red arrow?
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Which of the following elements is a transposable element in Drosophila?
Which of the following would occur if an Alu element jumped into the AG splice site of a human gene?
The human genome contains a large number of pseudogenes. How would you distinguish whether a particular sequence encodes a gene or a pseudogene? How do pseudogenes arise?
Contrast the structure of SINE and LINE DNA sequences. Why are LINEs referred to as retrotransposons?