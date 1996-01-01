Skip to main content
Genetics1. Introduction to GeneticsHistory of Genetics
Match the following inheritance theory with the appropriate definition. 

I. Pangenesis                                   _________ 

II. Epigenesis                                   _________ 

III. Preformation                               _________ 

IV. Blending Theory of Inheritance _________ 


A. Children were derived from substances found in the sex cells 

B. Children are a blend of parental traits 

C. Sew cells contain a miniature adult, which will keep growing until adulthood 

D. Gemmule particles were carried from different body parts to reproductive organs

